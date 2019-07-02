VIDEO: Will Smith, Tom Holland Star in the Trailer for SPIES IN DISGUISE

20th Century FOX has released the newest trailer for "Spies in Disguise." Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is ... not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise - transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic... pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.

Watch the trailer below!

The film stars Smith, Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka.

"Spies in Disguise" flies into theaters this Christmas.





