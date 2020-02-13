VIDEO: Will Arnett Talks About the Worst Advertisement He Ever Read on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James asks his guest Will Arnett about the volume of voiceover work he gets thanks to his unmistakable pipes, specifically about some of the stranger products Will has had to read for in his career, including a potato chip that could lead to some unwanted leakage. And James asks Aaron Paul about how he survived a makeup process he underwent for a project that may or may not be "Westworld."

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.





