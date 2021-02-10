Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Waxahatchee Performs 'Lilacs' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

The performance serves as the late night debut of Waxahatchee.

Feb. 10, 2021  

Waxahatchee performs the song Lilacs on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Watch the performance below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

VIDEO: Waxahatchee Performs 'Lilacs' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Related Articles View More TV Stories
HBO Max Picks Up SEARCH PARTY for a Fifth Season Photo

HBO Max Picks Up SEARCH PARTY for a Fifth Season

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC


More Hot Stories For You