VIDEO: Watch the Weekly Recap of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!

Cap off your week with a cocktail of the best of Late Night for the week of November 18, 2019, including celebrity interviews, A Closer Look and more!

Watch the clip from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

