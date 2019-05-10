VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Documentary AFTER MARIA

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria's catastrophic destruction in 2017, three Puerto Rican women and their families are caught between worlds as their FEMA housing assistance in New York expires. With the threat of homelessness on the horizon, After Maria follows as they fight to keep their families together and weather the emotional effects from displacement.

Watch the trailer below!

The documentary is directed by Nadia Hallgren and executive produced by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams.

After Maria had its world premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.





