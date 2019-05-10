VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Documentary AFTER MARIA

May. 10, 2019  

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria's catastrophic destruction in 2017, three Puerto Rican women and their families are caught between worlds as their FEMA housing assistance in New York expires. With the threat of homelessness on the horizon, After Maria follows as they fight to keep their families together and weather the emotional effects from displacement.

Watch the trailer below!

The documentary is directed by Nadia Hallgren and executive produced by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams.

After Maria had its world premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Documentary AFTER MARIA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Renee Zellweger Sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in JUDY Trailer
  • VIDEO: Gloria Estefan Releases 'Conga' Video Ahead of ON YOUR FEET! Arriving in London
  • VIDEO: Watch Tony Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen Belt Out THE PROM Anthem at GLAAD Media Awards!
  • VIDEO: The Pressure Mounts in Episode Six of FOSSE/VERDON
  • VIDEO: Will Smith Previews His 'Friend Like Me' From the Live-Action ALADDIN Film
  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Dave Malloy's OCTET!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup