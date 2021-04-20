Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE UPSHAWS on Netflix

The series premieres on May 12th.

Apr. 20, 2021  

Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), THE HEAD of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family - wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.

But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.

Watch the trailer for "The Upshaws" below!

The Upshaws is co-created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, who serve as executive producers alongside Mike Epps, Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner.

