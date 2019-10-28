VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE GRUDGE, a New Take on the Horror Classic

Producer Sam Raimi brings us a twisted new take of the horror classic THE GRUDGE.

Directed by Nicolas Pesce, THE GRUDGE stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin with Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver.

With a screenplay by Nicolas Pesce and a story by Nicolas Pesce and Jeff Buhler, THE GRUDGE is based on the film "Ju-On: The Grudge" written and directed by Takashi Shimizu.

THE GRUDGE is produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Taka Ichise and is executive produced by Nathan Kahane, Erin Westerman, Brady Fujikawa, Andrew Pfeffer, Roy Lee, Doug Davison, John Powers Middleton and Schuyler Weiss.





