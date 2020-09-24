VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of GHOSTWRITERS

Following its Daytime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Programming.

Following its Daytime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Programming, Apple TV+ today released the official trailer and key art for the sophomore season of "Ghostwriter," premiering globally on Friday, October 9 with seven all-new installments.

The series, which has also earned a highly coveted Prix Jeunesse Award, a Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award, and recognition from Common Sense Media since its premiere, is a reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop. The modern-day "Ghostwriter" maintains a city-based, multicultural cast, inviting children ages 6-11 to see themselves on screen as they learn to appreciate a range of new and classic literature. In its second season, the series' young heroes work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of the Ghostwriter while introducing audiences to fresh tales like "Malia and the Magic Paintbrush" and "The Cobalt Mask," and familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson of "Sherlock Holmes" fame.

Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny returns as the writer and director of the series, with PGA-nominated Andrew Orenstein serving as showrunner. Sesame Workshop's executive vice president of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings is executive producer. "Ghostwriter" is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.

"Ghostwriter" is part of Apple's continuing commitment to family-first content and a trusted destination where parents and caregivers can source immersive, educational and entertaining content to stream for their families at home. Other family-first offerings currently streaming on Apple TV+ include the award-winning series "Helpsters," also from Sesame Workshop, "Snoopy in Space" from Peanuts, "Fraggle Rock" from The Jim Henson Company. Upcoming new series for kids and families that will also soon premiere on Apple TV+ "Doug Unplugs" from DreamWorks Animation, and "Stillwater" from Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

