VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of DREAM HOME MAKEOVER

Shea and Syd McGee keep the dream alive for families IN SEARCH OF stylish spaces, whether it's a comfy cabin or a manor sporting NBA-worthy hoops.

Watch the trailer for season two below of "Dream Home Makeover!"

Syd and Shea McGee started documenting their signature interior design style and home renovations on Instagram back in 2012 and grew their social media presence into two thriving businesses - Studio McGee and McGee and Co. Dream Home Makeover melds together the personal side of the McGee's, what it's like to raise their two daughters and build their own dream home, along with the day to day of running a successful business. Each episode features one home design project that ranges from budget-friendly living room upgrades to full home renovations where money isn't an object. The McGee's have been able to straddle both worlds by effortlessly applying the same set of principles to every project, creating jaw-dropping interiors that are unfussy, accessible, and breathtakingly simple at any level of the budget ladder - it's the perfect aspirational design series with relatable tips for viewers looking to bring beauty into their own abodes.

