VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS!

Comedy Central releases the official season 2 trailer for AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS and announces season 2 guest stars: Margaret Cho (All-American Girl) as well as previously announced Alan Kim (Minari). Additional guests include Lauren Ash (Superstore), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ross Butler (To All The Boys: Always and Forever), Cindy Cheung (13 Reasons Why), Catherine Cohen (Search Party), Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things), Nancy Eng (Premium Rush), Fortune Feimster (Sweet & Salty), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Judy Gold (Search Party), Stephanie Hsu (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Kerri Kenney-Silver (Reno 911!), C.S. Lee (Dexter), Fay Ann Lee (Falling for Grace), Ajay Mehta (The Good Place), Haley Joel Osment (Goliath, The Kominsky Method), Bea Soong (The Wives Of Henry Yuk), Aaron Takahashi (Yes Man) and Jade Wu (Luke Cage).

Season 2 also features Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan 'Dumbfoundead' Park, Jaboukie Young White, Wai Ching Ho, and Liang Ying He reprising their roles from the first season.

Watch the trailer below!

Creator and writer Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) stars in the hit comedy series inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.