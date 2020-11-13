VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for STILLWATER on Apple TV

The series will premiere globally with the first six episodes on Friday, December 4 on Apple TV+.

Apple today released the official trailer for "Stillwater," a new animated preschool series based on Jon J Muth's "Zen Shorts." The series will premiere globally with the first six episodes on Friday, December 4 on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer below!

Based on the Caldecott Honor Children's book series by Jon J Muth, Zen Shorts, "Stillwater" tells the story of a beautiful friendship formed between siblings Karl, Addy and Michael and their next-door neighbor, a wise panda named Stillwater. Karl, Addy and Michael will experience life, with Stillwater opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them and guiding them through their place within it. THE VOICE cast includes James Sie in the role of 'Stillwater' ("Jackie Chan Adventures," "Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness," "Avatar: The Last Airbender"); Judah Mackey as 'Karl' ("The Young and the Restless," "The Morning Show"); Eva Binder as 'Addy' ("Grey's Anatomy," "All Rise," "Imaginary Lines"); Tucker Chandler as 'Michael' ("Madagascar: A Little Wild," "I Lost My Body," "Samsam").

The series is executive produced by Rob Hoegee, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Jef Kaminsky, and directed by Jun Falkenstein, Amber Tornquist Hollinger, Roy Burdine and Gary Hartle. Rob Hoegee serves as writer alongside Craig Lewis, Denise Downer, Lisa Kettle, Amy Wolfram, Sindy McKay, A.J. Marchisello and Tanner Marchisello.

The theme song for "Stillwater," entitled "Never Ending Dream," was written and composed by singer, songwriter, producer and instrumentalist Kishi Bashi, and will be released on Apple Music on November 13 and wide on December 4. Kishi Bashi also composed the series' beautiful score with fellow composer Toby Chu.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You