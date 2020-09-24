VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SOUND OF METAL on Amazon Prime

The film premieres on Prime Video December 4th.

During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career - and with it his life - is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew. Utilizing startling, innovative sound design techniques, director Darius Marder takes audiences inside Ruben's experience to vividly recreate his journey into a rarely examined world.

Watch the trailer below!

This trailer purposefully includes captions (just like the film itself) so that hearing and non-hearing audiences can experience Ruben's journey.

Sound of Metal arrives in select theaters November 20, and on Prime Video December 4 in the U.S.

