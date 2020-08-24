VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SNO BABIES

The film depicts the grim realities of addiction.

A gripping and emotive tale, SNO BABIES depicts the grim realities of addiction and its effects on a middle-class suburban town. Kristen and Hannah are best friends-smart, likable and college-bound- and also addicted to heroin.

Watch the trailer below.

The pair of seemingly unlikely addicts spiral down a path of destruction, hiding their secret from well-meaning but busy parents behind pink bedrooms and school uniforms Sno Babies shows how easy it can be to both miss and hide the signs of addiction behind the façade of "good" neighborhoods and pleasantly busy communities.

