VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SEE Starring Jason Momoa on Apple TV+

Sep. 10, 2019  

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for its new series, SEE.

In the far future, a virus has decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind.

Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see-who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it's witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss' spiritual leader.

Watch the trailer for SEE below!

SEE will be released on November 1 to the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.

