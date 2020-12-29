VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for ONCE UPON A RIVER

After enduring a series of traumas and tragedies, Native American teenager Margo (Kenadi DelaCerna) sets out on an odyssey IN SEARCH OF her estranged mother. Traveling along the Stark River, she encounters friends, foes, wonders, and dangers while coming to understand her own potential. Based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Jo Campbell, this Midwestern gothic story has been hailed as "an excellent American parable about the consequences of our favorite ideal, freedom" (The New York Times).

Watch the trailer for "Once Upon a River" below!

An oft-nominated and award-winning audience favorite at dozens of film festivals, ONCE UPON A RIVER also found great critical acclaim. Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times penned "It's a stark, authentic slice of a certain kind of rough-hewn life - the calloused-hands world we see in gritty films such as Frozen River and Winter's Bone, Leave No Trace and American Woman. There's no trace of Hollywood glamour or gloss to the story, no hint of actor-y flourishes in the deeply resonant performances. Just a lean, finely crafted, memorably real story announcing the presence of a major new filmmaking talent -- and a young actor with the promise of limitless potential." Sara Michelle Fetters of MovieFreak said the film is "a quiet, gorgeously shot meditative sojourn into the unknown." And Robert Daniels of 812 Film Reviews penned, "Once Upon a River -- with a tremendous performance from Kenadi DelaCerna as Margo -- enchants us in this simple but evocative coming-of-age tale."

The DVD also features "The Music of Once Upon a River" an exclusive featurette directed by Rose, an award-winning singer songwriter who put together the original soundtrack. Featuring an original score by Death Cab for Cutie's Zac Rae, the soundtrack is packed with talented, chart-topping musicians including J.D. Souther, Rodney Crowell, Bill Oldham (also known by stage name Bonnie "Prince" Billy), and also includes the breakout single "Rachel's Song" by Rose and Peter Bradley Adams.