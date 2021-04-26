Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for NINE PERFECT STRANGERS on Hulu

The series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, and more.

Apr. 26, 2021  

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Watch the trailer below!

Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine "perfect" strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.

Nine Perfect Strangers is from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films and Endeavor Content. Jonathan Levine directs all eight episodes of the series and serves as executive producer alongside Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, Molly Allen, Samantha Strauss and Melissa McCarthy. The series is co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and co-showrun by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth.

