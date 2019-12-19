VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS

Focus Features has shared the trailer for NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS, written and directed by Eliza Hittman.

The film is an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion.

Watch the trailer below!

The film stars Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten.

Focus Features will release NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS in select theaters on Friday, March 13th 2020, after it premieres at the Sundance Film Festival.





