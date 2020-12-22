VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MY LITTLE SISTER

Coming to virtual cinemas on January 15, 2021! Switzerland's Official Oscar Entry!

Watch the trailer for "My Little Sister" below!

Lisa, once a brilliant playwright, no longer writes. She lives with her family in Switzerland, but her heart remains in Berlin, beating in time with that of her twin brother Sven, the famous theatre actor.

Since Sven has been suffering from an aggressive type of leukemia, the relationship between them has become even closer. Lisa does not want to accept this blow of fate, she does everything in her power to bring Sven back on stage. For her soulmate she neglects everything else and even risks losing her husband. Her marriage goes awry, but Lisa only has eyes for her brother, who reflects her deepest longings and awakens in her the desire to be creative, to feel alive again.