VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MONSTER ZONE, Starring Jamie Bell & Ruby Rose

Imagine Harry Potter as a Science nerd, and you've got Danny Dawkins! At a private boarding school for geniuses, Danny teams up with classmate Liz to fix the school's broken nuclear reactor. But when they fix it, they open a portal to another dimension, unleashing a horde of slimy monsters that terrorize the campus.

Watch the trailer below!

Now, he and Liz must invent a way to send those nasty critters back home! This hilarious family adventure stars Jamie Bell (Rocketman) and Ruby Rose ("Orange is the New Black").

A fun animated feature for the whole family, full of goofy monsters and crazy Science experiments, Monster Zone will debut on Digital, On Demand, and on DVD February 9 from Lionsgate. From a writer of Escape from Planet Earth and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, Monster Zone was awarded the Dove Seal of Approval for All Ages and features THE VOICE talents of Jamie Bell and Ruby Rose. The Monster Zone DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $14.98.

