VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LAND, Directed by Robin Wright
The film premieres on February 12, 2021.
From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman's search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness.
Watch the trailer below!
Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.
The film premieres on February 12, 2021, after its World Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.
