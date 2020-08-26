VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS on Netflix

The musical series hails from Kenny Ortega.

High schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom's old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she's inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

Watch the trailer below!

From Emmy and DGA Award-winning director and choreographer Kenny Ortega (High School Musical, Descendants) and choreographer Paul Becker (Descendants, Mirror Mirror) comes a fresh and exciting new musical series about embracing life's ups and downs, following your dreams, and discovering the power of your own voice. Dan Cross and David Hoge (The Thundermans, Pair of Kings) serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series, with executive producers George Salinas and Jaime Aymerich of Crossover Entertainment, as well as Michel Tikhomiroff and Fabio Danesi for Mixer Entertainment. Based on the original Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas written by Paula Knudsen, Tiago Mello and Fabio Danesi.

