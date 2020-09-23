VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DEAF U on Netflix

Deaf U is a coming-of-age reality series following a tight-knit group of Deaf students at Gallaudet University.

Deaf U is a coming-of-age reality series following a tight-knit group of Deaf students at Gallaudet University, a renowned private college for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, in Washington, D.C.

Watch the trailer below!

As the group of friends navigate the high, lows, and hookups of college life together, their stories offer an unprecedented, unfiltered, and often unexpected look inside Deaf community. From executive producer Nyle DiMarco.

