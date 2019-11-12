VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DC Universe's HARLEY QUINN
The official trailer for the upcoming DC Universe original series HARLEY QUINN, from Warner Bros. Animation has been released.
Harley Quinn has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this half-hour adult animated action-comedy series. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.
Watch the trailer below!
Harley Quinn is produced by Ehsugadee Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation.
Executive producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Dean Lorey, Sam Register.
Starring the voices of:
Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn
James Adomian as Bane
Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman
Diedrich Bader as Batman
Lake Bell as Poison Ivy
Briana Cuoco as Batgirl
Andy Daly as Two Face
Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor
Ron Funches as King Shark
Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho, Felix Faust
Rahul Kohli as Scarecrow
Phil LaMarr as Jason Praxis, Black Manta
Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, Giganta
Tisha Campbell Martin as Tawny Young
Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon
Matt Oberg as Kite Man, KGBeast
Jim Rash as The Riddler
Will Sasso as Maxie Zeus
JB Smoove as Frank the Plant
Wanda Sykes as Queen of Fables
Alan Tudyk as The Joker, Clayface
Harley Quinn premieres Friday, November 29, only on DC Universe.