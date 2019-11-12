VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DC Universe's HARLEY QUINN

The official trailer for the upcoming DC Universe original series HARLEY QUINN, from Warner Bros. Animation has been released.

Harley Quinn has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this half-hour adult animated action-comedy series. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.

Watch the trailer below!

Harley Quinn is produced by Ehsugadee Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

Executive producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Dean Lorey, Sam Register.

Starring the voices of:

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

James Adomian as Bane

Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman

Diedrich Bader as Batman

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy

Briana Cuoco as Batgirl

Andy Daly as Two Face

Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor

Ron Funches as King Shark

Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho, Felix Faust

Rahul Kohli as Scarecrow

Phil LaMarr as Jason Praxis, Black Manta

Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, Giganta

Tisha Campbell Martin as Tawny Young

Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon

Matt Oberg as Kite Man, KGBeast

Jim Rash as The Riddler

Will Sasso as Maxie Zeus

JB Smoove as Frank the Plant

Wanda Sykes as Queen of Fables

Alan Tudyk as The Joker, Clayface



Harley Quinn premieres Friday, November 29, only on DC Universe.





