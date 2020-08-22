VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For TENET, Starring Robert Pattinson, Christopher Nolan, and More
Tenet is scheduled to be released in the United Kingdom on August 26, 2020, and United States on September 3, 2020.
Tenet is an upcoming 2020 spy film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who produced it with Emma Thomas. A co-production between the United Kingdom and United States, it stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.
Check out the trailer below!
After delays due to the health crisis, Tenet is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in the United Kingdom on August 26, 2020, and United States on September 3, 2020.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'A Change Is Gonna Come' at the Democratic National Convention
- VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Talks Taking Zoom Dance Classes in Preparation For THE MUSIC MAN
- VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Mehry Eslaminia and Chase Ramsey Sing 'I Wish I Could Go Back to College'
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo Join Latino Victory Project Conversation