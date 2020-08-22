VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For TENET, Starring Robert Pattinson, Christopher Nolan, and More

Tenet is scheduled to be released in the United Kingdom on August 26, 2020, and United States on September 3, 2020.

Tenet is an upcoming 2020 spy film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who produced it with Emma Thomas. A co-production between the United Kingdom and United States, it stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Check out the trailer below!

After delays due to the health crisis, Tenet is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in the United Kingdom on August 26, 2020, and United States on September 3, 2020.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You