VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For New Netflix Film ALL DAY AND A NIGHT

Article Pixel Apr. 25, 2020  

The new trailer has dropped for All Day and A Night, an new film coming to Netflix!

All Day and A Night is a powerful, unflinching drama from Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole, starring Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Isaiah John (Snowfall) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen).

While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime.

The film is released on May 1, 2020.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For New Netflix Film ALL DAY AND A NIGHT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Improvises a Quarantine-Inspired Song For Conan O'Brien
  • VIDEO: SIX Cast Members Worldwide Perform 'Ex-Wives' From Home
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases 'A Spoonful of Clorox' MARY POPPINS Parody
  • VIDEO: Nathan Lane Gives Stephen Colbert A Tour of His Showbiz Memorabilia