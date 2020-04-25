VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For New Netflix Film ALL DAY AND A NIGHT

The new trailer has dropped for All Day and A Night, an new film coming to Netflix!

All Day and A Night is a powerful, unflinching drama from Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole, starring Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Isaiah John (Snowfall) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen).

While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime.

The film is released on May 1, 2020.





