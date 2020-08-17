VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For HAWK AND REV : VAMPIRE SLAYERS 

The film will play at the Dances with Films film festival in Los Angeles later this month.

Check out the trailer below!



The horror/comedy, starring Grimley, Ari Schneider, Jana Savage, and Richard Gayler, makes its world premiere at the well-regarded festival.



Philip "HAWK" Hawkins doesn't just dream about killing vampires... He eats, sleeps, drinks and freakin' breaths it. After getting kicked out of the Army for staking a fellow soldier with a blunt two by four, Hawk almost dies of boredom working as a night security guard at a deserted warehouse in his hometown of Santa Muerte, California... USA. Just when it looks like all Hawk's options in life have expired, ﬁlthy blood-sucking vampires appear and of course... Nobody freakin' believes him! With his back up against the wall, his sweaty Karate Kid headband tied on tight, real tight, and hordes of blood-thirsty vampires closing in, Hawk enlists the help of THE ONE person who kind of believes him... Revson "REV" McCabe, a dimwitted, vegan-paciﬁst groundskeeper. Together they join forces to save the whole entire freakin' world. Well... At least their hometown anyway.



Says writer/director Ryan Barton Grimley, "So why the heck did I make my ﬁlm Hawk and Rev: Vampire Slayers? Honestly... The world is just so serious. It's exhausting being tapped into media and technology 24 hours a day. It's really intense how many issues are happening around the world. There are so many problems everywhere and I was looking for an escape... I was looking for a laugh and something heartfelt. I was looking for some much-needed levity and humor. I was looking for a break. Hawk and Rev: Vampire Slayers is quite simply a love-letter to my childhood and a more innocent and clueless time when everything seemed possible and like it would turn out okay. It's a love letter to goofy weirdos with big dreams and ridiculous ideas. It's just plain old fashioned escapism. Sure, there are themes and morals and critiques of the 80's, speciﬁcally toxic masculinity and homophobia in there too, but at the end of the day, I really just hope you enjoy THE RIDE and leave with a nice heartfelt feeling and the knowledge that maybe... just maybe... we'll all be okay. "



Produced by Ryan Barton-Grimley, Ari Schneider, A.J Gordon and Jeremy Wanek, Music by Robby Elfman and Ari Schneider (Composer), and editing by Ryan Barton-Grimley and Jeremy Wanek.



HAWK AND REV : VAMPIRE SLAYERS will be the 'midnight movie' on the opening and closing night of the festival, playing August 28 and September 5.

