VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For FAITH BASED, Starring Vincent Masciale, Luke Barnett, and More!

The official trailer and poster for FAITH BASED, the irreverent comedy from Director Vincent Masciale (Fear, Inc) written by Luke Barnett has arrived. Barnett and Tanner Thomason star in the film alongside Margaret Cho, David Koechner, with Lance Reddick, and Jason Alexander. The film will open in select theaters and be available to rent and own on Digital internet, cable, and satellite VOD platforms on October 9th.

Check out the trailer below!



Motion Picture Exchange presents a Lone Suspect production in association with Title Media. The ensemble cast also includes Christoph Sanders (Last Man Standing), Carly Craig (American Housewife), Richard Riehle (Office Space), Marlon Young (Entourage), Danielle Nicolet (The Flash), Youtube star Lisa Schwartz, Chris Marquette (Barry), and Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld).



FAITH BASED focuses on two slacker friends who come to the realization that every low budget Christian movie starring 90's TV actors makes millions of dollars. They soon set out on a mission to make "A Prayer in Space", the story of the first prayer ever to be prayed... in space.



With the majority of the movie taking place in LA's San Fernando Valley, the filmmakers went to renowned local artist Phill Bourque to create the original, hand drawn poster.



The film, releasing from Gravitas Ventures; A RED ARROW Studios company, is produced by Luke Barnett, Vincent Masciale, Tanner Thomason, and Tim Kerigan. Giles Daoust and Catherine Dumonceaeux (The Death of Stalin) serve as Executive Producers on the film along with Matthew Emerson, Lance Reddick, Ryan Bury and James Andrew Felts.

