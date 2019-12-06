VIDEO: Watch the Stars of THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL on TODAY SHOW!

Article Pixel Dec. 6, 2019  

Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub, who play Miriam "Midge" Maisel and Abe Weissman on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," reflect on some of their characters' best moments from seasons one and two.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Watch the Stars of THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL on TODAY SHOW!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel & Elsa Head 'Into The Unknown' In New FROZEN 2 Music Video
  • VIDEO: Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon Perform in Disguise in NYC Subway
  • VIDEO: Enjoy DEAR BABY YODA, a New HAMILTON Parody
  • VIDEO: James Corden Talks CATS and Starring in Netflix's THE PROM on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE