VIDEO: Watch the Season Two Trailer for SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS Starring Elizabeth Olsen

Today, Facebook Watch released the first official trailer for Sorry For Your Loss season two, starring and executive produced by Elizabeth Olsen. The 10-episode series premieres with three episodes Tuesday, October 1 at 12pmPT/3pmET on Facebook Watch.

Watch the trailer below!

Exploring the life of a young widow trying to find her way, Sorry For Your Loss has emerged as a critically acclaimed series with a star turn performance by Elizabeth Olsen. It was named one of the best shows of 2018 by numerous publications, including The New York Times, Vulture, The Atlantic and Time. Season Two follows Leigh's complex and ultimately inspiring journey as she tries to move forward in the world while still feeling the aftershocks of loss. A deeply human exploration of grief, Sorry For Your Loss mixes pathos and pain, humor and hope.

The series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Leigh Shaw, Kelly Marie Tran as Leigh's sister, Jules, Jovan Adepo as Leigh's brother-in-law, Danny, Mamoudou Athie as Leigh's late husband, Matt, and Janet McTeer as Leigh and Jules mother, Amy.





