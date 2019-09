FOX has shared a video of their new fall lineup!



Watch below!

FOX's fall lineup features 9-1-1, Prodigal Son, The Resident, Empire, The Masked Singer, Not Just Me, WWE'S Smackdown Live, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts (new series), Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You