VIDEO: Watch the Official Video for Mike Viola's 'Drug Rug'

“Legend has it that vampires can’t expose themselves to sunlight, but Mike Viola begs to differ."

"Legend has it that vampires can't expose themselves to sunlight, but Mike Viola begs to differ," explains Rolling Stone in its coverage of Viola's horror short for his latest single.

Watch the video below.



"He's a pool-lazing vampire in the new video for 'Drug Rug,' a track off his upcoming LP Godmuffin. Directed by Caitlin Gerard, the video opens with Viola lying on a float in Mandy Moore's pool. 'This again?' she asks herself, catching him through her glass window. 'What the f? Get out of here!'"



"Viola channels his preternatural gift for directness and warmth into a celebration of youth," BuzzBands.LA says it its premiere post of the song. Viola explains that the tune is "a look back at my icy days in NYC, when the drug of choice was recreational psychedelics and narcotics. Get blasted, then run around the city having FUN. This is an ode to my beloved classic rock, as well."

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You