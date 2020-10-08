VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for UNSOLVED MYSTERIES VOLUME TWO

The most chilling mysteries are still unsolved.

The most chilling mysteries are still unsolved. Six new mysteries are launching globally on Netflix October 19.

Watch the trailer below!

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

