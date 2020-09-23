VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
In 1968, with the whole world watching, democracy refused to back down.
Watch the official trailer for #TrialoftheChicago7 now.
Written and directed by Academy Award®-Winner Aaron Sorkin.
What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest-including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale-were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.
