VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for SEDUCED: INSIDE THE NXIVM CULT

India Oxenberg is ready to share her story.

For the first time ever, NXIVM survivor India Oxenberg is ready to share her story. Don't miss the premiere of Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult October 18 on STARZ.

Watch the trailer below!

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult chronicles the extraordinary and harrowing journey of India Oxenberg - the daughter of Hollywood actress Catherine Oxenberg and a descendant of European royalty - who was seduced into the modern-day sex-slave cult NXIVM. More than 17,000 people, including India, enrolled in NXIVM's "Executive Success Programs," a front for the cult and a hunting ground for its leader, master predator Keith Raniere. Women in DOS, a secret master-slave society within NXIVM, were sex-trafficked and branded with a cauterizing iron. Both about a mother trying to save her daughter and recovery from trauma, the series follows India's seduction, indoctrination, enslavement, escape - and her role as "co-conspirator" in assisting the U.S. government with bringing down Raniere and his criminal enterprise. In addition to being a rigorous and unsparing examination of India's abuse and her own culpability, it explores how India and a chorus of other women are still grappling to make sense of their experience. The series also showcases extensive insider footage and exposes the inner circle of enablers around Keith Raniere.

