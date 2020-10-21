VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
Starring Kelly Marie Tran as Raya.
Check out the exciting, new trailer for Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Raya and the Last Dragon," featuring Kelly Marie Tran as THE VOICE of Raya, a lone warrior whose mission is to track down the legendary last dragon in a bid to save Kumandra and unite its lands.
See the trailer below!
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world-it's going to take trust and teamwork as well. From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Raya and the Last Dragon" opens in U.S. theaters on March 12, 2021.
