VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for DUTCH

Imani Motion Pictures has released the brand new trailer for the urban lit cult classic DUTCH.

Imani Motion Pictures has released the brand new trailer for the urban lit cult classic DUTCH, based on the first book of an epic trilogy by Teri Woods. The film stars Lance Gross ("Tyler Perry's House Of Payne"), James Hyde ("Monarca"), Tyrin Turner ("Meet The Blacks"), Isabella Ferreira ("Orange Is The New Black"), Melissa Williams ("Tyler Perry's The Oval"), Macy Gray ("For Colored Girls") and Jeremy Meeks ("True to the Game 2") with appearances by Michael Blackson ("Nobody's Fool"), O.T. Genasis and Renny and introducing Multi-Platinum Rapper Gunna making his feature film debut. DUTCH opens in select theaters on Friday, November 27th.

Watch the trailer below!

Directed by Preston Whitmore ("This Christmas," "True To The Game"), DUTCH introduces a player who will use any means necessary to dominate the streets and beyond. For Bernard James, Jr. aka "Dutch" (Gross), survival is the ultimate score and power is the deadliest high of all. There isn't an angle he can't work or a woman he can't seduce. When he gains control of an African drug lord's stolen heroin business, Dutch quickly makes it the most feared drug empire on the East Coast. Naturally, there are plenty of enemies vowing to take him down, including a vengeful Mafia heir, an ambitious DA and a conscience-stricken former friend. With Dutch fighting for his life, while on trial, he plays the game and scores a winning hand in the face of ALL THAT betrayed him and finds justice his way ... the street way!

Supporting cast include Markice Moore ("Snowfall"), Miles Stroter ("The Quad"), Robert Costanzo ("Modern Family") and Natasha Marc ("Ballers").

"This film is lit and features an all-star cast," says Manny Halley, DUTCH producer and founder of Imani Motion Pictures. "DUTCH is an iconic story within the urban literary genre, so we had to get every detail right - and I'm very proud of what we accomplished! Also, we are thrilled to be introduce the ever talented Multi-Platinum rapper Gunna in his feature film debut. You will see a side of him that you've never seen before and I promise you will be wowed by his performance. Come join us in theaters on Thanksgiving weekend and experience Dutch's story!"

The official film soundtrack, which will feature tracks by Macy Gray, Gunna, Fabolous and OT Genesis among others, will also be released on November 27 on iTunes and other retailers. The soundtrack is executive produced by Wheezy Beatz and Manny Halley.

DUTCH is written by Preston Whitmore and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley.

