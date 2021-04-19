VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser for Marvel's SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

This morning the poster for Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" debuted on actor Simu Liu's social sites.

The actor, who stars as the film's title character, Shang-Chi, celebrates his birthday TODAY and was excited that Marvel Studios gave him the poster to share as a special birthday gift!

Watch the teaser below!

Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

"Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.