VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser Trailer For THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

The film is in select theaters in September, and on Netflix beginning October 16, 2020.
The first official teaser trailer has been released for Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7.
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, arising from the countercultural protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation intended to undermine the U.S. government.
The star-studded cast for the film includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Frank Langella, William Hurt, Michael Keaton and Mark Rylance.
