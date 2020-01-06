VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for THE NEW MUTANTS

Article Pixel Jan. 6, 2020  

20th Century FOX in association with Marvel Entertainment presents "The New Mutants," an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

Watch the trailer below!

The New Mutants is directed by Josh Boone and stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga.

The New Mutants will be released in theaters on April 3, 2020.

