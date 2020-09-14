VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for THE COMEDY STORE on Showtime

Watch the new trailer below!

SHOWTIME has released the trailer and poster art for the upcoming docu-series THE COMEDY STORE, which chronicles the evolution of comedy from within the walls of the legendary L.A. club. Directed and executive produced by Mike Binder (The Upside of Anger, Reign Over Me), who started at the Store as a doorman before rising to MAIN STAGE performer, and executive produced by Oscar® nominee and Emmy winner Mike Tollin (The Last Dance), the five-part series premieres on Sunday, October 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

THE COMEDY STORE brings to life the legends, heartbreak and history created at the iconic club on the Sunset Strip, weaving never-seen-before footage of trailblazers like Richard Pryor, Sam Kinison and Freddie Prinze together with interviews with David Letterman, Jay Leno, Chris Rock, Andrew Dice Clay, Joe Rogen, Whitney Cummings, Jimmy Walker, Michael Keaton, Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Marc Maron, Damon Wayans, Bill Burr, Byron Allen and many more as they reflect on the ups and downs of The Store's textured history. As a Comedy Store alum, former stand-up comic Binder spotlights one of Pop culture's great laboratories that forever changed comedy and, for many, provided a launching pad to stardom in film and television. Legions of legendary performers cut their teeth doing stand-up at The Store on Sunset while being mentored by the tough but nurturing gatekeeper Mitzi Shore. Loved by most, hated by some, but always garnering their respect, Shore, says Binder "...changed the way comedy was presented. The Store is her legacy. It's the epicenter of stand-up comedy in the world."

THE COMEDY STORE is executive produced by Tollin and Jon Weinbach. Peter Shore and Paul Young also serve as executive producers. Adam Eget, creative director of The Comedy Store, and Jonathan Vogler, of MSM, also serve as producers.

