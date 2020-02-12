VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for Wes Anderson's THE FRENCH DISPATCH

Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch.

The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.

Watch the trailer below!

The cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Lyna Khoudri, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park and Bill Murray.

Anderson co-wrote the screenplay with Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Hugo Guinness.

The film is set to be released in theaters on July 24.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You