VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer For All New WALKING DEAD Spinoff Series

AMC has released the first trailer for the upcoming third series in THE WALKING DEAD Universe. The series made its panel debut at New York Comic Con this Saturday, October 5 at 11:30am, with participants including Co-Creators Scott M. Gimple and Showrunner Matt Negrete, along with cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella.

The title of the series has yet to be revealed, but it is known to be a spinoff.

The third installment of the franchise will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series will premiere on AMC in spring 2020.

Watch the trailer below!





