VIDEO: Watch the Final Trailer For DOCTOR SLEEP, the Sequel to THE SHINING

The final trailer has been released for Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining.

Doctor Sleep continues the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his stay at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. The film stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran. The main ensemble cast also includes Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe and Cliff Curtis.

Watch the trailer below!

Doctor Sleep is directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by Stephen King.

Trevor Macy and Jon Berg produced the film, and executive producers include Roy Lee, Scott Lumpkin, Akiva Goldsman and Kevin McCormick.

Doctor Sleep will be released by Warner Bros. in NORTH AMERICA on November 8, and globally beginning on October 30.





