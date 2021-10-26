VIDEO: Watch the FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY Trailer

Melvin Childs Presents, the company helmed by producer Melvin Childs, has released the first-look trailer for the highly-anticipated film, For The Love Of Money, hitting theaters nationwide just in time for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 24th. For The Love Of Money stars Katt Williams, LisaRaye McCoy, Keri Hilson, Rotimi, Jason Mitchell, DC Young Fly, Cedric Pendleton and Jazzy Jade and features appearances by music artists Latto, Keith Sweat and Lyfe Jennings.

For The Love Of Money tells the story of a single mother, who when pushed to her limits out of the need to protect her daughter, returns to a world she's spent a lifetime running from. Gigi Davis (Keri Hilson) is a strong, determined, woman who insists on living her life on her own terms. When she became pregnant and walked away from a billion-dollar family business to chart her own path, it surprised no one.

Going on to build a shockingly unremarkable and peaceful life for herself and her daughter Ashley (Jazzy Jade), her days were filled with piano recitals, basketball games and everything else one could expect of a single mom living life in the city. Gigi was broke, but she was happy. Her little girl was healthy and nothing else mattered. Everything changes when shadowy figures make the mistake of threatening her daughter's life, and Gigi is forced to show them that gangsters can come in all shapes and sizes. As Gigi struggles to protect her daughter, she finds herself pulled back into a life she never wanted.

The film is directed by Leslie Small and produced by Melvin Childs Presents. Melvin Childs serves as executive producer and producer of the film, along with producer Melissa Young. Byron Allen's Allen Media Group's feature film division Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, via its theatrical distribution arm Freestyle Releasing, will distribute the film.

Watch the new trailer here: