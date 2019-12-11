VIDEO: Watch the Composers of FROZEN 2 Interviewed on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel Dec. 11, 2019  

Christophe Beck, composer of "Frozen 2," was interviewed on Good Morning America.

Watch the interview below!

Good Morning America (GMA) brings viewers an award-winning combination of breaking news, exclusive investigations, hard hitting interviews, weather forecasts, cutting edge medical field information, and financial reporting every morning. Join Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, Michael Strahan, Amy Robach and Ginger Zee weekdays at 7am on ABC.

VIDEO: Watch the Composers of FROZEN 2 Interviewed on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings DEAR EVAN HANSEN and INTO THE WOODS in Her Car
  • VIDEO: Meet the London Cast of BE MORE CHILL
  • VIDEO: Watch Jeanna De Waal and David Bryan Perform 'If' from Broadway-Bound DIANA Musical