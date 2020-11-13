Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Best of Anne Hathaway on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel

Revisit two of Anne Hathaway’s appearances on TODAY.

Nov. 13, 2020  

Revisit two of Anne Hathaway's appearances on TODAY as the Oscar winner discusses her 2004 film "Ella Enchanted" and the friendships she formed while filming "Ocean's 8."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Watch the Best of Anne Hathaway on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You