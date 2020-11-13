VIDEO: Watch the Best of Anne Hathaway on TODAY SHOW
Revisit two of Anne Hathaway’s appearances on TODAY.
Revisit two of Anne Hathaway's appearances on TODAY as the Oscar winner discusses her 2004 film "Ella Enchanted" and the friendships she formed while filming "Ocean's 8."
Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!
TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch Keala Settle & Company Perform a Poignant 'This Is Me' Inspired by Kamala Harris
- VIDEO: Zachary Quinto Gets a Surprise Message from THE BOYS IN THE BAND Costar Matt Bomer
- VIDEO: Christine Baranski Says Dolly Parton Plays a 'Sexy Foxy Angel' in CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE
- VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks 'Hamilton' & Friendship With Michelle Obama on TODAY SHOW