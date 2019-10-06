VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For Season Four of RIVERDALE

RIVERDALE executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa joined series stars Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, and Molly Ringwald at New York Comic Con to give fans a first look at all-new, never-before-seen footage of the upcoming season.

Watch it below!

In this new trailer, Archie receives a phone call that changes his life forever, and the gang navigates a senior year filled with family secrets, scandals, a new school, and complicated relationships.

Season four of RIVERDALE premieres Wednesday, October 9, at 8/7c on The CW.

