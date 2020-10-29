Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch an Interview With Mayor Pete Buttigieg on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Mayor Pete Buttigieg urges Biden voters to not get too comfortable.

Oct. 29, 2020  

Mayor Pete Buttigieg urges Biden voters to not get too comfortable despite poll numbers, breaks down the importance of his Fox News appearances and shares his hopes for the future of the United States.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


