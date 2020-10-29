VIDEO: Watch an Interview With Mayor Pete Buttigieg on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Mayor Pete Buttigieg urges Biden voters to not get too comfortable.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg urges Biden voters to not get too comfortable despite poll numbers, breaks down the importance of his Fox News appearances and shares his hopes for the future of the United States.

