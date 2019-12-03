VIDEO: Watch an Emotional Scene From THE GOOD DOCTOR

Shaun (Freddie Highmore) goes back home to Wyoming to visit his dying father (guest star Michael Trucco) to get some closure, and let his father have some as well. But instead, Shaun loses his temper and unloads on his father, telling him he's a bad person, and that he killed Shaun's rabbit -- and blames him for his brother's death as well.

From 'Friends and Family,' season 3, episode 10 of The Good Doctor. Watch the clip below!

Watch THE GOOD DOCTOR MONDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





