VIDEO: Watch a Spotlight on Dan Soder from HBO!

Comedian and actor Dan Soder ("Billions", "The Standups") brings his honest and hilarious humor in his first HBO comedy special, when DAN SODER: SON OF A GARY debuts SATURDAY, DEC. 7at 10PM, exclusively on HBO.

Taped last month at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City before a sold-out, live audience, Dan's first HBO comedy hour showcases his down to earth approach to material that affects his life on every level.

DAN SODER: SON OF A GARY is written and executive produced by Dan Soder; directed and executive produced by Chris Storer; executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, Bo Burnham, Brian Stern and Jeff Tomsic; produced by Matthew Vaughan.

